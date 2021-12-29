Have a look at 2021’s most talked about incidents on social media

So, the year 2021 which was an emotional roller coaster ride for us due to the aftermaths of Covid-19, ragging inflation, sky-rocketing unemployment, and a lot more, is finally saying its goodbyes to us with hopes for the new year.

As we all are heading towards a new beginning with a new year ahead, let us recall the top 5 stories that social media talked about in the year 2021.

The year began with the infuriating incident of Café Cannoli, a high-end café in Islamabad, when a video surfaced on the internet showing the owners of the restaurant mocking their manager over his English language skills.

How about you all boycott Cannoli by Cafe Soul in Gol Market, F-7/3, #Islamabad and teach these arrogant women that it’s not funny humiliating your staff or anyone because they don’t speak fluent English. pic.twitter.com/kvhgDISNGc — Islamabadian (@Islaamabad) January 21, 2021

The next thing that caught up the attention of the whole nation was the death of mountaineer Ali Sadpara who went missing while attempting to summit K2.

Ali Sadpara, undoubtedly the GREATEST Pakistani climber is now officially no more. A sad day for the mountaineering community as well as for Pakistan. My condolences to his family. May his departed soul rest in peace. ཨོཾ་མ་ཎི་པ་དྨེ་ཧཱུྃ!🙏 Photo ©: Elia Saikaly. pic.twitter.com/apFnq2f7cp — Everest Today (@EverestToday) February 18, 2021

The entire nation held their hands in prayers for the hero but it was all in vain as Pakistanis had to suffer the pain of a huge loss.

A few months passed and the nation got the chance to discuss the hugging students of a university. The video surfaced on the internet and set the stage on fire for social media users.

University of Lahore expelled a couple for hugging publicly & engagement proposal on campus.

Actually love isn’t a crime, but exposing such emotions in an academic institution might cause adverse impacts on students. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. pic.twitter.com/7jR4OJLbTj — Nasim Jamal نسيم جمال (@NasimJamal8) March 15, 2021

The students were expelled by the management of the educational institution that sparked a debate on social media.

The nation wasn’t much over with the saga and suddenly Noor Mukadam murder case took over the internet and left the nation in a shock.

Noor Mukadam was allegedly murdered by one of her childhood friends Zahir Jaffer. The case is still running in court and the nation is waiting for justice to be served.

Last but not least, the most controversial and talked about case of the year is of Ayesha Akram who was molested at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day in front of a crowd, and apparently, 400 people were named in the FIR.

The TikToker remained the talk of the town for many days and the case took many turns but nothing came out so far.

So, it’s time to finally bid 2021 adieu and to welcome the new year with new hopes and new resolutions. The new year will hold its own controversies and stories that will keep us busy talking for months.