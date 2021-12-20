Having trouble styling a sari for winters? Not anymore!

Saris have been all the rage this year, we’ve been seeing celebrities donning them on red carpet, weddings, award shows and even casual get-togethers, saris were everywhere! And why wouldn’t they be? They’ll always remain classic and can be dressed up and dressed down according to the event, and we’ve got tips. How to style your sari this wedding season.

Turtleneck Sweaters

Ditch your mediocre blouses and switch to turtleneck sweaters to pair up with your favorite saris. This won’t only allow you to conquer the winters in style but will also lend a western-fusion sort of look to your outfit.

Shawls

Shawls over saris never look bad. An eye-catching and sophisticated addition to your sari, a shawl, has plenty of options to choose from, you can never go wrong with a simple pashmina (cashmere) shawl or an embroidered velvet piece to drape on your shoulder.

Oversized Blazers

An oversized blazer can add a little oomph to your sari (unstitched drape). Not only it will keep you warm and cozy in winters, but it will also give a refined touch to the look. You can also drape it over your shoulder casually or use a stylish waist belt to lasso in all those layers.

Embellished Jacket

Another way to pull off saris this winter is to pair them with fancy jackets. If you are someone who wants to jazz up the timeless drape, consider investing in an embellished jacket, long or short according to your preference.