Hefty taxes imposed on importing foreign content: Fawad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 02:36 pm
Hefty taxes imposed on importing foreign content: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing media in Islambad. Image: Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that in order to protect the rights of Pakistan’s film industry and artists, heavy taxes have been imposed on importing foreign dramas and casting foreign models in advertisements under Finance Amendment Act.

No tax was enacted on cinema and film production machinery under the new act, the minister said in a Tweet on Friday.

 

Earlier, Chaudhry said the government, in the supplementary Finance Bill-2021, had suggested Rs71 billion tax on imported items that were used by the elite class.

Read more: Cabinet approves Finance Bill 2021, will be tabled in NA today: Fawad

“In the Rs350 billion tax, the actual tax is Rs71 billion which has been imposed on imported goods. The rich people have been taxed, while tax refund has been given on the items used by the common man,” the minister said in a tweet.

Responding to PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif’s query about a tax refund, the minister said it was meant to promote the ‘documented economy’ instead of ‘black economy.’

Read more: Supplementary Finance Bill: Tarin claims common man to bear only Rs2bn new taxes

A special committee of the cabinet on Thursday approved the ‘Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021’ which was presented in the National Assembly at 4 pm during which Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented a mini-budget to meet certain conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The mini-budget aims to impose an extra burden of taxes on the public to meet the requirement agreed with the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

Read More

2 hours ago
Police helpline 15 — Sindh's real Madadgar

KARACHI: The Sindh police helpline Madadgar-15 received more than 2.5 million calls...
2 hours ago
FIA transforming into computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency of country

LAHORE: FIA is transforming into a fully computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency of...
3 hours ago
Fed govt's procurement of vaccines helped achieve vaccination target: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: While announcing the completion of the government’s target of fully vaccinated...
3 hours ago
Pandemic hit export of Pakistani workforce to Gulf countries: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Export of Pakistani workforce to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) has...
3 hours ago
IHC dismisses plea seeking ban on fireworks in Islamabad on New Year’s Eve

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea seeking...
3 hours ago
India refuses to allow PIA to operate special flights for Hindu pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have refused Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special...