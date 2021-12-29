Here is how to recover WhatsApp messages without backup

WhatsApp is an instant messaging tool used by millions of individuals every day to stay in touch, whether through messages, calls, voice notes, video calls, images, or other means.

Because this medium is utilised to solve personal concerns, job, school, and other things, this tool has become a vital part of many people’s life. We’ll show you how to recover old mails without a backup on this occasion.

How to recover messages without backup

The first step is to download and install ChatsBack, a tool that allows you to recover messages from WhatsApp that are up to a year old without needing to build a backup. Here are the steps to follow:

ChatsBack should be installed on your PC.

Choose between the same smartphone, iTunes, or Google Drive as a recovery mode.

Connect your phone to the PC via USB.

Accept whether you want to retrieve messages from a regular or a company account.

Depending on where you wish to save the recovered messages, choose “Restore to PC” or “Restore to device.”

You will be able to access all messages sent in the previous year, even those that were deleted for any reason, after following these instructions. This method works on both Android and iPhone.

How to make a backup

If you wish to back up your WhatsApp messages on Android, the first step is to link your WhatsApp account to your Google account so that you may save them to Google Drive. To activate Google Drive permissions in WhatsApp, go to Android mobile settings, WhatsApp options, then allow Google Drive permissions in WhatsApp.

If you have an iOS device, the technique is the same, but you must store the backup to the iCloud service in order to recover the texts.