Here is how to recover WhatsApp messages without backup

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 10:56 am
WhatsApp

Image Courtesy: File

WhatsApp is an instant messaging tool used by millions of individuals every day to stay in touch, whether through messages, calls, voice notes, video calls, images, or other means.

Because this medium is utilised to solve personal concerns, job, school, and other things, this tool has become a vital part of many people’s life. We’ll show you how to recover old mails without a backup on this occasion.

Read more: FACT Check: WhatsApp is not developing a third blue tick

How to recover messages without backup

The first step is to download and install ChatsBack, a tool that allows you to recover messages from WhatsApp that are up to a year old without needing to build a backup. Here are the steps to follow:

ChatsBack should be installed on your PC.

Choose between the same smartphone, iTunes, or Google Drive as a recovery mode.

Connect your phone to the PC via USB.

Accept whether you want to retrieve messages from a regular or a company account.

Depending on where you wish to save the recovered messages, choose “Restore to PC” or “Restore to device.”

You will be able to access all messages sent in the previous year, even those that were deleted for any reason, after following these instructions. This method works on both Android and iPhone.

How to make a backup

If you wish to back up your WhatsApp messages on Android, the first step is to link your WhatsApp account to your Google account so that you may save them to Google Drive. To activate Google Drive permissions in WhatsApp, go to Android mobile settings, WhatsApp options, then allow Google Drive permissions in WhatsApp.

If you have an iOS device, the technique is the same, but you must store the backup to the iCloud service in order to recover the texts.

Read More

14 hours ago
'Robot chef' cooks up veggie burgers at Israel restaurant

An Israeli fast food restaurant is serving up a veggie steak made...
16 hours ago
Russia stages 'successful' third launch of new rocket

MOSCOW, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Russia has conducted a third launch of...
17 hours ago
China issues plan on digitalization, networking of manufacuturing

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will see 70 percent of its...
18 hours ago
Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

CAIRO, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Egypt has "digitally unwrapped" the mummy of...
18 hours ago
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

WASHINGTON, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - After a year that made the terms...
23 hours ago
Chinese institutes generate high-resolution snow cover dataset

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have generated a 38-year high-resolution...