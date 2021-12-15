Hindu pilgrims return to India via Wagah border

Hindu pilgrims wave as they pose for pictures before crossing over to Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Puj Shadani Darbar Temple Hayat Pitafi, at the India-Pakistan border in Wagah, about 35km from Amritsar on December 4, 2021. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims returned to India via the Wagha border, said a spokesman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday.

The ETPB spokesman shared that the pilgrims had come to Pakistan a couple of weeks back to observe their religious rituals.

The spokesman said the Hindu pilgrims had visited various places in Lahore, Sukkur and Shadhani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo. The Hindu visitors had participated in the birth anniversary of Guru Saant Shadharam at Shadhani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo, he added.