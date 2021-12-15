Hindu pilgrims return to India via Wagah border
LAHORE: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims returned to India via the Wagha border, said a spokesman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday.
The ETPB spokesman shared that the pilgrims had come to Pakistan a couple of weeks back to observe their religious rituals.
Read more: Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border
The spokesman said the Hindu pilgrims had visited various places in Lahore, Sukkur and Shadhani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo. The Hindu visitors had participated in the birth anniversary of Guru Saant Shadharam at Shadhani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo, he added.
Read More
ADB's inflation forecast for Pakistan a wake-up call for govt: Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate and...
Online visas to 191 countries issued: Ministry of Interior report
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has released its annual report, which includes...
14 killed, 1035 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours: Rescue 1122
LAHORE: At least 14 people were killed and 1035 others injured in...
MoU signed to make biogas from Karachi animal dung
KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Times Group Private Limited and...
Rangers striving for prevention of drug use in educational institutions: DG
KARACHI: DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Wednesday said...