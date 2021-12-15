Hindu pilgrims return to India via Wagah border

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 06:21 pm

Hindu pilgrims wave as they pose for pictures before crossing over to Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Puj Shadani Darbar Temple Hayat Pitafi, at the India-Pakistan border in Wagah, about 35km from Amritsar on December 4, 2021. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims returned to India via the Wagha border, said a spokesman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday.

The ETPB spokesman shared that the pilgrims had come to Pakistan a couple of weeks back to observe their religious rituals.

Read more: Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border

The spokesman said the Hindu pilgrims had visited various places in Lahore, Sukkur and Shadhani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo. The Hindu visitors had participated in the birth anniversary of Guru Saant Shadharam at Shadhani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo, he added.

Read More

2 hours ago
ADB's inflation forecast for Pakistan a wake-up call for govt: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate and...
2 hours ago
Online visas to 191 countries issued: Ministry of Interior report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has released its annual report, which includes...
2 hours ago
14 killed, 1035 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours: Rescue 1122

LAHORE: At least 14 people were killed and 1035 others injured in...
2 hours ago
MoU signed to make biogas from Karachi animal dung

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Times Group Private Limited and...
2 hours ago
Rangers striving for prevention of drug use in educational institutions: DG

KARACHI: DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Wednesday said...
2 hours ago
Station Commander files application to become party in lawsuit against cantonments

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the counsel for Defence...