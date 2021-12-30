Hira Mani & Muneeb Butt will share the screen for fisrt time in “Qismat”

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 03:50 pm

The duo looks adorable together. Image: Instagram

One of the most stylish and lively actresses, Hira Mani, is all set to share the screen for the first time with Muneeb Butt in drama serial Qismat and the audience are excited for the duo to spill magic on the screens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Butt took to his Instagram to share some glimpses from the sets with Mairy Pass Tum Ho actress.

Read more: Aiman and Muneeb share glimpses from their trip to Dubai

“Sharing screen for the first time with supremely talented Hira Mani. Wait for it!” he penned down.

The duo looks adorably perfect together in the pictures. Hira could be seen wearing a light green embellished dress and all dolled up with elegant jewelry.

The Baandi actor was also overloaded with hotness in a black suit with his handsome looks.

Read more: Aiman & Muneeb having a vacation joyride in Murree

On the other hand, Hira Mani also shared a snap from the set on her Instagram stories and spilled the beans about her upcoming project with Muneeb.

Hira and Muneeb looks adorable together and the fans have been eagerly waiting for their drama serial Qismat.

Read More

6 mins ago
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online

The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
8 mins ago
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain

When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
17 mins ago
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
52 mins ago
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!

Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
57 mins ago
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO

December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...
1 hour ago
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again

It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...