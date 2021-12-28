‘Historic achievement’: Cabinet approves Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet has given a go-ahead for Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP), which was approved by the National Security Committee yesterday.

“After the NSC’s endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today. It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security] policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he announced in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

This umbrella document, he added, would help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives.

The NSA also thanked the civil and military leadership for their support and input.

“The policy would not have seen the light of day without Prime Minister Imran Khan’s constant leadership and encouragement.”

According to Yusuf, “The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed.”

He added that a public version of the NSP document would be launched by the premier and released in due course.

On Monday, the National Security Committee approved the country’s first-ever National Security Policy at the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad with PM in the chair.

During the meeting, NSA had briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP. The adviser had highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

He had said to ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, NSP puts economic security at the core.

The adviser had claimed that a stronger economy would create additional resources that would, in turn, be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

Punjab to launch operation against urea smuggling, hoarding

Briefing about other decisions of the cabinet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet directed the Punjab government to launch an operation against smuggling and hoarding of urea to end an artificial shortage of the commodity. He hoped the situation would improve in the next 48 hours.

The cabinet was also briefed about the production of urea in the country, said Radio Pakistan.

The government provided gas to the fertilizer manufacturing plants to fulfil requirements of urea and other fertilizers in the country, said Chaudhry.

The minister said that urea was being sold at Rs1700 to Rs1900 per bag, whereas its price in the international market was Rs10,000, which prompted profiteers to indulge in hoarding and smuggling to make money.

The government has sufficient production and stock of urea at affordable rates, said Chaudhry.

He said that the cabinet also approved the publication of the tax directory of parliamentarians for the year 2019 to ensure transparency.

The ex-post facto sanction was granted to a water project for the people of Gwadar. The cabinet also approved sending of Covid-related medical equipment worth Rs23 million to Cuba, he added.

Chaudhry said the meeting approved the constitution of a Joint Investigation Team to probe the murder case of Nazim Jokhiyo.