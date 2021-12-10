Hong Kong launches health code system for future quarantine-free travel with mainland

HONG KONG, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — The “Hong Kong Health Code” system opened for registration Friday to prepare the Hong Kong residents with its new functions for a smoother operation when quarantine-free travel with the Chinese mainland resumes.

As of 6:30 p.m. local time Friday, over 151,000 people have applied for account registration in the system.

The “Hong Kong Health Code” adopts real-name registration. Applicants are required to register personal information such as name, identity document number, and date of issue, contact telephone number, residential address, and upload a Hong Kong residential address proof for verification.

Upon successful registration, users can upload their travel records to the new system through the visit record tracing mobile app “LeaveHomeSafe” version 3.0, and then log in to the “Hong Kong Health Code” system to receive a “Hong Kong Health Code.”

The “Hong Kong Health Code” system generates three kinds of codes, namely the red, amber, or green code, aligning with the color standard of “Yuekang Code” issued by neighboring Guangdong Province in southern China.