Hong Kong launches health code system for future quarantine-free travel with mainland
HONG KONG, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — The “Hong Kong Health Code” system opened for registration Friday to prepare the Hong Kong residents with its new functions for a smoother operation when quarantine-free travel with the Chinese mainland resumes.
As of 6:30 p.m. local time Friday, over 151,000 people have applied for account registration in the system.
The “Hong Kong Health Code” adopts real-name registration. Applicants are required to register personal information such as name, identity document number, and date of issue, contact telephone number, residential address, and upload a Hong Kong residential address proof for verification.
Upon successful registration, users can upload their travel records to the new system through the visit record tracing mobile app “LeaveHomeSafe” version 3.0, and then log in to the “Hong Kong Health Code” system to receive a “Hong Kong Health Code.”
The “Hong Kong Health Code” system generates three kinds of codes, namely the red, amber, or green code, aligning with the color standard of “Yuekang Code” issued by neighboring Guangdong Province in southern China.
Also Read
Read More
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory...
China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial...
Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight
LAUNCH SITE ONE, United States, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - Jeff Bezos' Blue...
Spain to cut taxes for digital nomads
MADRID, The Spanish government adopted Friday measures to attract so-called digital nomads...
Google reveals Pakistani top searches of 2021
Google announced the top searches in Pakistan. Google also revealed the most...