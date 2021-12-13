How to prepare your skin for winters

Web Desk BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 08:49 pm

Just because the winters are dull and dry, doesn’t mean your skin has to be too!

  1. Switch to a heavy moisturizer

Dry winter air sucks the life out of your skin so your normal moisturizer just won’t cut it. Switch to a slightly heavier and emollient moisturizer for winters.

 

  1. A hydrating SPF

Skipping out on your SPF is not an option, even if it’s winter. Opt for a rather hydrating SPF to protect yourself from the sun.

 

  1. A face oil

If you’re a dry-skin type, switching to an oil for winters is your best resort to keep that moisture locked in!

 

  1. Hydrate throughout the day with a refreshing face mist

Make-up, especially powders, can dry out your skin in winters. Ditch your mattifying powders for a loose translucent powder and anytime your skin feels dry or cake-y, spritz a hydrating face mist for an instant fix.

 

  1. Don’t forget to scrub!

With everything feeling so flakey, make sure you’re investing a good face scrub, body scrub and a lip scrub. If dandruff’s got you down, a scalp scrub would do wonders for you. Just make sure you’re moisturizing your skin afterward.

 

  1. Hand cream

Everything feels dry if the hands touching them are dry, pick up a good hand cream to nourish your cuticles, nails, and hands which are even drier now – thanks to the strong sanitizers.

 

  1. Foot cream

Sandpaper heels are a total no-no, start taking care of your heels and feet before the first signs of heel damage even begin appearing. A nice foot balm or a cream will keep them happy and moisturized.

 

  1. Amp up the hydration

There’s only so much lotions and body butters can do, add a drop of your favorite body oil to your lotions and body butters to help retain moisture in the skin for longer.

Read More

6 hours ago
Turkish president meets central bank governor, finance minister over lira's plunge

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Monday with the central...
6 hours ago
Germany extends purchase premium for electric vehicles until end of 2022

BERLIN -- Germany has extended its purchase premium of up to 9,000...
6 hours ago
Harley-Davidson says electric motorcyle unit will list on NYSE

NEW YORK - Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson announced Monday it will take...
6 hours ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which one console wins the race?

The competition between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox series X is...
6 hours ago
Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11

BERLIN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Germany on Monday launched its COVID-19 vaccination...
6 hours ago
Decentraland MANA Price Prediction: MANA set to rise 20%

Decentraland is currently available at a substantial reduction, which is followed by...