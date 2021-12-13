How to prepare your skin for winters

Just because the winters are dull and dry, doesn’t mean your skin has to be too!

Switch to a heavy moisturizer

Dry winter air sucks the life out of your skin so your normal moisturizer just won’t cut it. Switch to a slightly heavier and emollient moisturizer for winters.

A hydrating SPF

Skipping out on your SPF is not an option, even if it’s winter. Opt for a rather hydrating SPF to protect yourself from the sun.

A face oil

If you’re a dry-skin type, switching to an oil for winters is your best resort to keep that moisture locked in!

Hydrate throughout the day with a refreshing face mist

Make-up, especially powders, can dry out your skin in winters. Ditch your mattifying powders for a loose translucent powder and anytime your skin feels dry or cake-y, spritz a hydrating face mist for an instant fix.

Don’t forget to scrub!

With everything feeling so flakey, make sure you’re investing a good face scrub, body scrub and a lip scrub. If dandruff’s got you down, a scalp scrub would do wonders for you. Just make sure you’re moisturizing your skin afterward.

Hand cream

Everything feels dry if the hands touching them are dry, pick up a good hand cream to nourish your cuticles, nails, and hands which are even drier now – thanks to the strong sanitizers.

Foot cream

Sandpaper heels are a total no-no, start taking care of your heels and feet before the first signs of heel damage even begin appearing. A nice foot balm or a cream will keep them happy and moisturized.

Amp up the hydration

There’s only so much lotions and body butters can do, add a drop of your favorite body oil to your lotions and body butters to help retain moisture in the skin for longer.