ICAO satisfied with CAA’s performance in airworthiness sector: sources

KARACHI: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations specialised agency, expressed satisfaction over the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA)’s performance in implementing the international laws in the sector of airworthiness, said Bol News in its report on Monday.

The CAA reportedly succeeded in passing the safety audit of the ICAO in a major breakthrough for the national aviation authority, and the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), it added.

According to Bol News, this could also lift restrictions from pilot licensing of the CAA. The ICAO gave the CAA the highest rating in airworthiness and lowest in the sector of legislation.

After successful auditing, PIA’s flights to some European countries would be reinstated, Bol News reported quoted CAA sources as saying.

The international aviation team stayed in Pakistan from November 27 to December 10 for the audit. The ICAO measures performance of legislation, organisation, licensing, operations, airworthiness, accident investigation, air navigation services and aerodromes sectors.

The CAA director-general is likely to hold a press conference today over the successful audit.

In September 2020, the CAA had verified and cleared 58 pilots’ licenses serving in the PIA.

According to the details, the licenses were cleared after the CAA DG did the forensic audit of the licenses.

Two sisters, Maryam Masood and Erum Masood, were also on the list of 58 pilots whose licenses were cleared.

Earlier in June 2020, Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced in a National Assembly session that 262 out of 860 PIA pilots had suspected fake licenses, and 150 pilots were sacked over it.