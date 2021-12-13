If TTP wants to fight, the state will respond in same manner: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain made it clear on Monday that if the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban wanted to fight, the state was ready to respond in the same manner.

“We [state] are ready to hold talks with anyone who agrees to abide by the country’s law and Constitution,” the minister said while speaking to journalists following a book launch in the Lahore Press Club.

The statement comes days after the TTP announced ending the month-long ceasefire accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of breaching the terms of the agreement.

Last month’s ceasefire, arranged with the help of the Afghan Taliban, was set to run till last week, with the possibility of extending only if both parties agreed.

It was the latest in a series of attempts to broker a settlement to end a conflict that has killed thousands.

Following the announcement, Fawad in another press briefing had said that dialogues with TTP were underway but the writ of the state would be ensured at all costs.

The minister had said that no culprit of Army Public School carnage would be spared and will be put to justice.

He maintained that the TTP must follow the Constitution of Pakistan, otherwise, Pakistan would fight against them as it had fought in the past, and established the writ of the state.