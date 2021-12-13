IHC defers indictment of former judge Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday deferred indictment till December 20 in a contempt of court case pertaining to an affidavit of former G-B chief justice Rana Shamim.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of the case.

AGP Khalid Javed read Shamim’s statement before the court and stressed that the former judge had himself said that he did not want to publish the affidavit in the media.

“How the statement was leaked, only the former G-B judge can tell the court as according to him it was kept in a locker with his grandson in the UK,” AGP said.

The AGP requested the court to indict the respondents in the case by stating that there was a contradiction in statements between senior reporter Ansar Abbasi and former judge Rana Shamim.

IHC remarked that leaking someone’s personal document is a crime and is against the law.

Shamim appeared before the court later and informed the judge that his lawyer was on the way.

The court later adjourned the hearing till December 20 and deferred the indictment. The court also directed former judge to submit the original affidavit in the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad High Court took notice of news published in The News in which former chief justice Rana Shamim leveled allegation that former chief justice Saqib Nisar directed the judiciary to keep PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz behind the bars till general election 2018.