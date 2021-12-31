IHC dismisses plea seeking ban on fireworks in Islamabad on New Year’s Eve
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on fireworks in the federal capital on New Year’s Eve.
Islamabad High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the plea was non-maintainable.
“Let people enjoy. This happens across the world, not just in Pakistan,” remarked IHC CJ Athar Minallah.
He further observed that the fireworks on New Year’s eve are held across the world, even in Saudi Arabia.
“What’s the problem? Let people have fun,” he added.
The petitioner stated that the Islamabad deputy commissioner has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a fireworks show outside a shopping mall near GT road. He claimed that the fireworks are held for 30 minutes and draw people in large numbers, causing traffic problems.
He pleaded with the high court to direct the deputy commissioner to cancel the NOC.
