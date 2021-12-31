IHC dismisses plea seeking ban on fireworks in Islamabad on New Year’s Eve

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 05:09 pm
IHC winds up

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on fireworks in the federal capital on New Year’s Eve.

Islamabad High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the plea was non-maintainable.

“Let people enjoy. This happens across the world, not just in Pakistan,” remarked IHC CJ Athar Minallah.

Read more: IHC dismisses plea seeking PM Imran’s disqualification

He further observed that the fireworks on New Year’s eve are held across the world, even in Saudi Arabia.

“What’s the problem? Let people have fun,” he added.

The petitioner stated that the Islamabad deputy commissioner has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a fireworks show outside a shopping mall near GT road. He claimed that the fireworks are held for 30 minutes and draw people in large numbers, causing traffic problems.

Read more: Fighting for justice

He pleaded with the high court to direct the deputy commissioner to cancel the NOC.

Read More

21 seconds ago
Fed govt's procurement of vaccines helped achieve vaccination target: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: While announcing the completion of the government’s target of fully vaccinated...
26 mins ago
Pandemic hit export of Pakistani workforce to Gulf countries: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Export of Pakistani workforce to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) has...
37 mins ago
India refuses to allow PIA to operate special flights for Hindu pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have refused Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special...
1 hour ago
Aiwan-e-Sadr to open its doors for general public tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors for the general public on...
2 hours ago
SBCA hands over list of officers involved in illegal construction of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) handed over the list of...
3 hours ago
Only time will tell if metro train beneficial for people or health card: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan...