IHC dismisses plea seeking PM Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A two-member bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir dismissed the case after the petitioner withdrew the petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his petition, the petitioner requested the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not declared Tyrin White as his daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the election commission in 2018.

The petitioner requested the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer Sadiq and Ameen.

Babar Awan appeared before the IHC bench as the legal counsel of PM Khan.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the plea and remarked that the first rule of Islam is to draw a curtain on the personal life of people. Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah warned if such petitions are filed again in the court, a fine will be imposed on the petitioner.