IHC receives former GB chief justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday received the confidential affidavit of the former Gilgit Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim, confirmed sources within the judiciary privy to developments.
The IHC registrar received the affidavit via a DHL courier from London, the registrar has further sealed the letter. The document will be presented before the court in the next hearing of the case scheduled on Monday.
The sources have said that it is written on the letter’s front that only Chief Justice can open the letter. Earlier, the court had directed the former judge to present his affidavit before the court.
The court has adjourned the hearing till December 20.
Read more: IHC gives last chance to Rana Shamim to submit original affidavit
The interior ministry has put the former judge’s name in Provincial National Identification List that bars him from flying abroad for next 30 days.
It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad High Court took notice of news published in The News in which former chief justice Rana Shamim leveled allegation that former chief justice Saqib Nisar directed the judiciary to keep PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz behind the bars till general election 2018.
