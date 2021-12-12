Imran desperate to jail Shehbaz through FIA: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan’s fresh witch hunt against Shehbaz Sharif through FIA is another attempt to imprison Shehbaz Sharif on fictitious cases so that he wouldn’t expose this imposed government’s corruption, incompetence and incapacity.

At a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum said ever since being imposed on the country in 2018, the corrupt, cruel and incompetent Imran had done nothing but use and abuse government resources to monitor and persecute PMLN leadership. From jailing Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Kamran Michael, and others, Imran failed miserably to prove a single penny of corruption on any one of them and they were all granted bail by the courts.

She recalled how Imran tried to pressure Bashir Memon to create fake cases against PMLN leaders and said that Imran was now trying to do through FIA what he failed to do through NAB and Bashir Memon. Shehbaz was exonerated in every case.

She said that Imran’s unholy alliance with NAB failed to keep Shehbaz behind bars forever because every time the court asked for evidence, Imran’s minions escaped from the Court’s backdoor with their tails between their legs. Shehbaz was kept behind bars twice for a protracted period of time and the “Prosecutor General” Imran and his instrument of political victimization bodies could have interrogated and investigated every single one of these fictitious, cooked-up cases. However, this particular one was intentionally held back to keep Shehbaz tangled when all other cases had bitten dust.

This was not done just to keep the sword hanging over the heads of political opponents and when Imran said, his political opponents should be arrested. Imran sahib this spectacle should end now.

When the NAB-Niazi nexus failed, the same cases were reopened in the FIA. The same questionnaires came up again which have been being answered for three years. In the NAB-Niazi nexus, when this conspiracy was being carried out in the FIA, the decisions of the London court came at the same time, in which it was clearly stated that no money laundering, corruption, kickback is proved. All these allegations are based on assumptions, they have no reality.

She recalled how the rented spokespersons of the government used to tell days in advance before PMMN leaders were to be arrested. After the miserable failure of the NAB Niazi Nexus now the FIA has been tasked with the same agenda. The PMLN spokesperson said that no report of any commission has been received so Imran should bury cases in Bani Gala.

Marriyum said that Imran was petrified of Shehbaz’s presence in national politics because Shehbaz regularly exposed the corruption, incapacity, and incompetence of this imposed regime. The government tried to put Shahbaz Sharif in jail but nothing was proven against him in any of these cases. Meanwhile the government had either taken stay orders or had hushed up its massive corruption in Ring Road, Peshawar BRT, Flour, Sugar, Electricity, Gas, and Medicine.

The former information minister said Imran was desperate to put Shahbaz Sharif in jail by making various cases.

She recalled how Shahzad Akbar used to sit in PID every day waving around fake and inconsequential documents. Imran even formed a special cell to put Shahbaz Sharif in jail, she revealed, but by the grace of God Almighty the courts granted bail and the NAB and the government had to withdraw their petitions. The courts have repeatedly said that no charges of corruption, kickbacks, commissions, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds or misuse of power were proven against Shehbaz. The government did not leave any account of the Sharif family without scrutiny; it searched every business and every company. PMLN and the Sharif family answered every questionnaire, appeared at every hearing, and cooperated completely while Imran couldn’t prove any corruption, she said.

Electricity, gas, flour and sugar mafia is looting under the leadership of Imran Khan who was not interested in monitoring these issues because he was involved in this theft and corruption.

Therefore Imran was only interested in monitoring Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif only. This happened yesterday but they are not ashamed. The FIA is being told to put Shahbaz Sharif in jail. She told how the FIA was reprimanded by the judge for presenting a photocopy of a crucial document instead of the original. Maryam Aurangzeb said that there was no evidence in the case in which the FIA was to arrest Hamza Shahbaz and Shahbaz Sharif.

There is no accountability for any scandal of this government’s corruption including Atta Sugar Gas Ring Road. She said Imran did not care about the people because he was not elected and now believed that the next election will be held with EVMs and he wont need people’s vote as he would win by rigging the machines. But the next election commission will not be held with EVMs, she said.