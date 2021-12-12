Imran Khan takes notice of ‘legitimate’ demands of Gwadar fishermen

Web Desk BOL News

12th Dec, 2021. 12:14 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Screengrab: File/PM Office

ISLAMABAD: After millions of people took to streets, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the demands of Gwadar’s fishermen.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan said he had taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. “Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan,” he wrote.

Read more: Balochistan bans fishing, trawling off Gwadar coast

A large number of people including women and children staged protest in Gwadar on December 10, demanding provision of their rights. It is going to be one month since the Jamaat e Islami launched ‘Gwadar ko haq do’ (give rights to Gwadar) movement in the port city.

The fishermen are reportedly protesting against giving fishing rights to trawlers of Sindh and China within the limits of the sea touching Gwadar city. They considered it as depriving them of their livelihoods as more than two million people are linked with the fishing business in Gwadar.

The residents of the city also demand provision of clean water and removal of unnecessary check-posts.

Read more: 10 fishermen released from Indian captivity reach Pakistan  

Meanwhile, JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif said his party was observing ‘Balochistan Solidarity Day’ across the country on Sunday, in favour of the ‘Gwadar ko haq do’ movement. He said protest rallies would also be carried out in this regard.

