Imtiaz Sheikh blames federal ministers, MQM-P for spreading ethnic politics in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh alleged on Tuesday that the federal ministers and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan are spreading divisive ethnic politics in the province for vested political interests.

While speaking to the media, Sheikh said: “Because they don’t have any leader neither any vision they have retorted to ethnic politics. The federal government has destroyed Sindh’s industries after creating a gas crisis.”

He said that the Sindh Local Bodies Act represents the hopes of the people of the province.

“We will conduct local bodies election in March. The bill is complete and there is no new changes needed but there is always space for new changes,” he said.

“People of Sindh are peaceful they opened their doors for people coming from India and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Taking a jibe at the MQM-P, he said that the party lacks leader and vision perhaps that is why they are at their lowest.

Earlier, in an assembly session, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the opposition members are playing ethnic politics by saying that the decisions of Karachi now will be taken by the people from interior Sindh.

“I was elected by the people of Sehwan, I am chief minister of entire province. As a party with majority we (PPP) have a right to legislate. I told opposition that they are in minority in assembly, they assumed I called them non-Muslims.”

Later in his reaction, former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar while speaking to the media expressed his reservations over the bill and called it a move to take financial controls from the people of the city.

Last week, the Sindh Assembly approved the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2013, with more amendments in it after Governor Imran Ismail sent back the bill with objections.

The Sindh Assembly passed the bill with a majority of votes. While the opposition walked out from the session in protest against it.

On December 9, Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had said the cabinet had approved amendments to Sindh Local Government Act 2013 with certain changes advised by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

“Sindh Cabinet has today approved amendments to SLGA 2013 with certain changes advised by governor Sindh,” Murtaza Wahab had tweeted after the cabinet meeting.