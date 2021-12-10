Increased freight rates incurring losses to exporters

KARACHI: The exorbitant increase in freight rates and no monitoring of shipping companies are a matter of concern for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) exporters, an official said.

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame), president Zulfikar Thaver has voiced concerns over the SME exporters to the exorbitant increase in freight rates and no monitoring, adding that the shipping companies are at liberty to charge as much freight as they wish without any disciplinary regulations.

Thaver said that this is causing great hardships to SME exporters who are really in a fix and incurring losses as all their estimated freight calculations are going wrong. It is imperative that some rules and regulations are imposed to stop this and tariffs are notified based on distances and destination port expenses.

Hussain Ali Rattani, director of HMI Logistics Pakistan and convener of the Logistics Committee of the Unisame, said that there is a shortage of containers and vessels. The empty containers are being shipped to China and due to insufficient vessels, cargo is being shut out at the ports resulting in heavy loss to the shippers.

The shipping companies are not observing a system of first come first served but are obliging their favourite shippers and indulging in favouritism, he added.

Rattani added that our national carriers do not have enough vessels for worldwide destinations. They only operate and take cargo for a handful of ports and do not contribute much to the logistics problems of Pakistani shippers.

The Unisame Council invited the attention of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Maritime, Mahmood Moulvi to take notice of the prevailing situation the exporters are facing to export cargo to global destinations.

The worst sufferers are the shippers of perishable and seasonal cargo as time is the essence and resulting in loss of business and also cargo expiring and becoming unfit for shipments.