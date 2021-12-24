Independence Day: BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Wishes for Libya’s Continued Peace

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh extended warm greetings to the leadership of Libya on the country’s 70th Independence Day.

“It’s my pleasure to convey warm greetings to President of the Presidency Council H E Mohammad Younes Menfi, the leadership and the entire nation of the state of Libya, on the jubilant occasion of your 70th Independence Day,” Shaikh said.

It’s my pleasure to convey warm greetings to President of the Presidency Council H.E Mohammad Younes Menfi المنفي, the leadership & the entire nation of Libya, on the occasion of your 70th Independence Day. I wish for continued peace & progress of 🇱🇾لیبیا!@PakinLibya_ pic.twitter.com/kYhpcmcS0w — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 24, 2021

Libya and Pakistan holds a friendly relation and bond because of sharing similar religious identities, culture and Islamic heritage.

At the same time, trade relations between Pakistan and Libya are very strong. Libya exported $4.29M to Pakistan and imported $5.38M worth of products from Pakistan in 2019.

Libya’s election commission has recently called for the country’s first presidential polls to be delayed for a month.

The CEO believes that Libya elections are the important step for the prosperity of the country’s continued peace and progress.