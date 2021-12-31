India records 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34,838,804

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Dec, 2021. 12:20 pm
India

Image: File

NEW DELHI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,838,804 on Friday as 16,764 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal Health Ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 220 more deaths since Thursday morning took the death toll to 481,080.

There are still 91,361 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 8,959 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

Read more: India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 34,266,363 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of whom 7,585 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 1,270, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 450 and 320 cases, respectively. Till now 374 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry’s data.  Enditem

 

