India records 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34,838,804
NEW DELHI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,838,804 on Friday as 16,764 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal Health Ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 220 more deaths since Thursday morning took the death toll to 481,080.
There are still 91,361 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 8,959 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.
Read more: India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases
A total of 34,266,363 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of whom 7,585 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 1,270, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 450 and 320 cases, respectively. Till now 374 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry’s data. Enditem
Read More
New Zealand reports 49 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant
WELLINGTON, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 49 new Delta variant...
Vietnam reports 14 more Omicron variant infections
HANOI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese health authorities on Friday confirmed 14...
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
SYDNEY: The world prepared to usher in 2022 on Friday after another...
Pakistan records 482 new COVID-19 cases
ISLAMABAD, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan reported 482 new COVID-19 cases over...
Johnson booster 85% effective against Omicron: S.Africa study
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30, 2021 (AFP) - A booster of US coronavirus vaccine Johnson...