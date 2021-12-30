India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,822,040 on Thursday, as 13,154 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 268 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 480,860.

There are still 82,402 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a rise of 5,400 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,258,778 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 7,486 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 961, out of which Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 263 and 252 cases, respectively. Till now 320 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry’s data. Enditem