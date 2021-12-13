Indian troops martyred 2 more young Kashmiris in Srinagar

Indian troops deployed in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) martyred two youngsters in Srinagar district during a cordon and search operation, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Read more Pakistan condemns ‘extra-judicial killing’ of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian authorities had sealed all entry and exit points of Rangret area before commencing the operation. The internet service in the premises was also suspended during the cordon and search operation.

The brutality of Indian forces in IOJK is a recurring phenomenon, and several youngsters speculated as ‘terrorists’ are killed during such unaccountable operations.

The Indian forces had also martyred two Kashmiri youth in the Pulwama district at the beginning of this month.

A similar form of operation was carried out by the Indian security personnel in the Qasbayar area. Earlier in November, Indian troops had martyred four innocent civilians in Srinagar.

The security personnel claimed the victims were rebels.

The occupational force had also refused to hand over the bodies to the families and buried them in a remote area along the border with Pakistan.

India had illegally annexed the disputed region, according to United Nations (UN), on August 5, 2019, via a constitutional amendment that primarily became a bone of contention between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Read more Kashmir dispute has made South Asia hostage: PM Imran Khan

Since then, hundreds of Kashmiris, including women and children, have been tortured and martyred by the Indian security personnel.

There has been no thaw in relations between both neighbouring countries since the act by the Indian parliament.