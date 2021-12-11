Indonesia reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
JAKARTA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) — Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 228 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,258,980, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
The ministry said that the death toll from the virus rose by six to 143,929, while 190 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,109,865.
Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 145.91 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 102.44 million have taken the second doses.
Indonesia has so far administered over 249.61 million doses, including the third booster jabs.
The Indonesian government aims to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.
Read More
Myanmar reports 357 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths
YANGON, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar reported 357 new COVID-19 cases with...
France approves antibody therapy for high-risk Covid cases
PARIS, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - French health authorities have approved the use of an...
Singapore reports 559 new COVID-19 cases
SINGAPORE, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Singapore reported 559 new cases of COVID-19...
Zambia reports more Omicron variant COVID-19 cases
LUSAKA: Zambia recorded eight more Omicron COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the...
UK records highest daily coronavirus cases since early January
LONDON, (Xinhua) -- Britain reports 58,194 new coronavirus cases, reaching levels not...