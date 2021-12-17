Industry concerned over halt to gas supply

KARACHI: The North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (Nkati) has expressed concern over stopping the gas supply to non-export, general industries and demanded the government to continue gas supply with required pressure to the industries, a statement said.

Faisal Moiz Khan, president of Nkati, said that Karachi should not be punished for contributing 54 per cent in the country’s exports and 70 per cent in its revenue.

If the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) disconnects the gas supply to non-export, general industries, then factories will be locked and the SME sector will be destroyed.

“Karachi has always played a vital role in the development of the country and is still playing a positive role despite all difficulties, be it for strengthening the national economy or promoting exports and providing vast employment opportunities,” he added.

He raised the question where is the wisdom to shut off the gas of ordinary industries? The SSGC has no authority to disconnect industrial gas. On the contrary, the government should help the industries survive in the coronavirus-hit economy so that the country can get back on its feet economically.

The Nkati president also said that Sindh has the first right to the gas reserves; therefore, first of all, while fulfilling the gas needs of the people of the province, gas should be supplied to all the industries with full pressure without any discrimination and then the remaining gas to be given to other provinces.

Khan said that the industrial community would not tolerate this injustice under any circumstances. The government should stop discriminating against Karachi and the resources of the province should be utilised to meet the needs of the province.