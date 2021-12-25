‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) not freedom of expression’: PM welcomes Putin’s remarks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s that insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was not freedom of expression, statement, saying it “reaffirms my message that insulting Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of expression.”

“I welcome President Putin’s statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH( is not ” freedom of expression,” the premier said on Twitter.

“We Muslims, especially Muslim leaders, must spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.”

Addressing his annual news conference on Thursday, according to Russian News Agency TASS, Putin had said that insults to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were a “violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.”

Putin had also slammed posting photos of Nazis on websites such as ‘Immortal Regiment’ dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two.

The Russian president also lauded artistic freedom but stressed that it had its limits and that should not intrude on other freedoms.

These acts give rise to extremist reprisals, he had added, citing as an example the attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after its publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also took to Twitter and said that it was the efforts of PM Imran that an international leader like Putin was presenting his opinion candidly.