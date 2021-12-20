International banks in UAE to switch to Monday to Friday work week
DUBAI: Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase and Co and Societe Generale SA are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the UAE.
The German bank will from January 3, 2022 operate Monday-Friday instead of the current Sunday-Thursday, as is common around the Middle East, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Wall Street-based JPMorgan is also adapting the same week in the UAE along with flexible practices such as a break for Muslim prayers on Fridays, the bank said in a statement.
France-based Societe Generale’s spokesperson said it is implementing Saturday-Sunday weekend from Jan. 2 in its Dubai and Abu Dhabi entities, according to an emailed statement.
Representatives of Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The banks’ move comes after the UAE said on December 7 that it would shift to a four-and-a-half day week with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of the next year.
Private companies are; however, free to choose their own working week.
