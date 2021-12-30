Investment process in special economic zones made simple: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that the government had simplified the process of investment in the Special Economic Zones of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the international investors.

“The government has developed a mechanism to facilitate companies interested to invest in the Special Economic Zones,” he said while addressing a ceremony regarding awards distribution among 27 outstanding Pakistani staff working on the CPEC projects in Islamabad.

Umar said that Pakistan and China were focusing on agriculture, and science and technology sectors in the second phase of the CPEC, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, Khalid Mansoor said that CPEC continued to be a cornerstone of the economic relationship between the two countries.

On December 27, Radio Pakistan had quoted official sources in the CPEC Authority as saying that the incumbent government had initiated 11 new road projects under the project.

According to the sources, two new road projects worth Rs314 billion were added to the Pakistan-China project at the 10th Joint Coordination Committee on CPEC meet.

Out of the new projects, PC-I of 29 kilometres Dir-Chakdara Motorway had been approved to be completed in two years at Rs38 billion.