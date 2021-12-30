Investors’ consortium moves to acquire stakes in Sanofi
KARACHI: Sanofi-aventis Pakistan has received a public announcement of intention by an investors’ consortium to acquire stakes in the company, a bourse filing said on Thursday.
The consortium led by Packages Limited, and comprising IGI Investments (Private Limited), and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group, through its manager of the offer, Arif Habib Limited intends to acquire all of 52.87 per cent shares held by Sanofi Foreign Participants B.V. in Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited, it added.
“We do not expect any disruption to manufacturing, marketing, distribution, or availability of Sanofi products in Pakistan. Healthcare providers, patients and caregivers are assured of the continuity of supply of Sanofi Pakistan products in the immediate future as well as in the long term,” Sanofi Pakistan managing director Dr Asim Jamal said.
Sanofi will be giving the consortium an opportunity to conduct due diligence and commence negotiations on the terms and conditions of the potential transaction.
There is no assurance that the negotiation between the company and the consortium will result in any agreement or the transaction will occur at all, the filing stated.
Packages Limited is an investment holding company having investments in the companies engaged in various business including, packaging materials, tissues and consumer products, industrial inks, paper and paperboard products, bi-axially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films and cast polypropylene(CPP) films, calcium carbonate products, insurance, power generation and real estate.
IGI investments (Private) Limited is an investment holding company having investments in companies engaged in various businesses including food and personal care, pharmaceutical, real estate, technology and bi-axially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films and cast polypropylene(CPP) films.
Arshad Ali Gohar is a non-executive director on the board of Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited since February, 2011. He has over 25 years of experience in the distribution of pharmaceutical and allied products.
Gohar is the managing director of Ali Gohar and Company (Private) Limited, AGT Holding (Private) Limited, AGC (Private) Limited, and he is also a certified director from Pakistan institute of corporate governance.
AGT Holding is an investment holding company having investments in real estate, capital and money markets.
Nera Pharma (SMC-Private) Limited is in the process of incorporation as an investment holding company, being 100 per cent subsidiary of Ali Gohar and Company (Private) Limited.
Read More
Pakistan’s forex reserves slip to $24.27 billion
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have slipped $360 million...
CTO Karachi launches crackdown against sales tax evaders
KARACHI: The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi has launched a crackdown against...
Euronext sees record listings in 2021
PARIS: A record number of companies made their market debut on the...
Emirates upbeat on growth despite global surge in Covid
DUBAI: Aviation giant Emirates said on Thursday it expects business to grow...
More industrial units moving away from grid power
KARACHI: The rapid growth of solar and wind power offering exponential cost...