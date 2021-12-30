Iqra Aziz meets Eva Longoria; both attend a sexual harassment session together

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 04:28 pm
Iqra Aziz Eva Longoria

Pakistan’s talented actress Iqra Aziz recently met American star Eva Longoria as they both attended a sexual harassment awareness session in Dubai.

To prevent sexual harassment in public spaces, Iqra Aziz attended the training session on how to fight these harassment incidents.

Had the honour of attending a live Stand-Up training at the Dubai Expo…I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces,” captioned the new mom on her Instagram while she shared a thread of photos with fans.

Also Read: Iqra Aziz clearly proving she is a selfie queen; take a look!

In the photos, Aziz was seen donning a white outfit which she paired with a royal blue blazer. She kept the look simple and elegant with her locks in little curves.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star also urged her followers to play their part by taking training to help prevent street harassment as well.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 even though they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the awards function the same year.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier in 2021.

Read More

7 mins ago
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online

The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
9 mins ago
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain

When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
18 mins ago
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
52 mins ago
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!

Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
58 mins ago
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO

December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...
1 hour ago
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again

It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...