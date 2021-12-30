Iqra Aziz meets Eva Longoria; both attend a sexual harassment session together

Pakistan’s talented actress Iqra Aziz recently met American star Eva Longoria as they both attended a sexual harassment awareness session in Dubai.

To prevent sexual harassment in public spaces, Iqra Aziz attended the training session on how to fight these harassment incidents.

Had the honour of attending a live Stand-Up training at the Dubai Expo…I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces,” captioned the new mom on her Instagram while she shared a thread of photos with fans.

In the photos, Aziz was seen donning a white outfit which she paired with a royal blue blazer. She kept the look simple and elegant with her locks in little curves.