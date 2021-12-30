Iqra Aziz meets Eva Longoria; both attend a sexual harassment session together
Pakistan’s talented actress Iqra Aziz recently met American star Eva Longoria as they both attended a sexual harassment awareness session in Dubai.
To prevent sexual harassment in public spaces, Iqra Aziz attended the training session on how to fight these harassment incidents.
Had the honour of attending a live Stand-Up training at the Dubai Expo…I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces,” captioned the new mom on her Instagram while she shared a thread of photos with fans.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Iqra Aziz clearly proving she is a selfie queen; take a look!
In the photos, Aziz was seen donning a white outfit which she paired with a royal blue blazer. She kept the look simple and elegant with her locks in little curves.
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star also urged her followers to play their part by taking training to help prevent street harassment as well.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 even though they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the awards function the same year.
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier in 2021.
Read More
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online
The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm
We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...