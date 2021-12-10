Iran reports 2,971 new COVID-19 cases

EHRAN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Friday 2,971 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 6,150,843.

According to the ministry’s latest daily briefing, the pandemic has claimed 130,603 lives in the country so far, after 79 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,957,017 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,154 remained in intensive care units, the ministry’s official website wrote.

By Friday, 58,543,424 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, including 49,045,408 who have taken two jabs, and 2,098,574 who have received their booster doses.

The official report added that 39,846,085 tests have so far been carried out across the country.