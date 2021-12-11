Iran’s IRGC Navy receives 110 advanced vessels
TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Saturday received 110 advanced vessels in a ceremony held in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the official IRNA news agency reported.
These vessels will conduct naval missions to counter enemy threats in the waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, the report said.
The indigenous vessels, equipped with missiles and rocket launchers, feature high manoeuvrability and intelligence reconnaissance capability, it said.
Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Bagheri has said that Iran has boosted its naval power in spite of sanctions imposed by the United States.
