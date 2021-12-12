Irfan Maher killing: CTD arrest two alleged target killers from Interior Sindh

KARACHI: An alleged target killer group responsible for assassinating Sindh Bar Council General Secretary Irfan Maher was arrested by a Counter Terrorism Team on Sunday, police confirmed.

Additional IG Karachi Raja Umar in his press conference said that a CTD and police team arrested two suspected target killers from interior Sindh. The Police claimed that Maher was killed by his brother in law on the tip of his wife.

Raja Umar Khattab said that the deceased’s wife and brother in law were involved behind the killing.

Mehar was shot dead by target killers on a motorcycle. According to preliminary investigation, the police believed that the incident was a result of a targeted killing. The police had said that the target killers fired several shots at Irfan and managed to escape without any resistance.