Islamabad gears up to host OIC moot tomorrow

The session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as OIC summit chair. PHOTO: RADIO PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is all set to host the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation tomorrow with a special focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as OIC summit chair.

Besides the foreign ministers from the OIC member states and observers, participants would also include special invitees from the United Nations system, international financial institutions and some non-member states, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

The Afghan interim government would also be represented at the summit.

The meeting is being convened in the backdrop of the aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“The 17th Extraordinary Session reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment and consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It further stated that the session would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are founding members of the OIC. Over the years, Pakistan and the OIC have extended consistent support to the people of Afghanistan.

Delegation continue to arrive

Delegates continue to arrive in Islamabad to participate in the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of foreign ministers.

The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Bosnia reached the federal capital on Saturday.

Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal received them at the airport.

Speaking to the media on arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah termed the extraordinary session of OIC very important and timely.

“It is time for the whole Muslim Ummah to come together and take concrete steps for the Afghan people,” the Malaysian foreign minister said commending Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees and extending assistance to the Afghan people.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic expressed the confidence that the OIC moot will jointly come up with the best solutions for the Afghan people.

Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always shown compassion for the Afghan people, expressing the confidence that the OIC will come up with necessary support for the Afghan people.