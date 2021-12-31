Islamabad Police chalks out tight security plan for new year's eve

Islamabad Police chalks out security plan for New Year’s Eve
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police has issued a comprehensive security plan to ensure high vigilance in the federal capital and maintain law and order in an efficacious manner on New Year’s Eve.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that more than 1,000 police officers and cops would perform security duties on New Year’s Eve, BOL News reported on Friday.
He said that Islamabad Police has decided to take strict measures on New Year’s eve to curb hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling.
Read more: New Year 2022: Seaview beach to remain open on New Year Night
Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that special police squads will be deployed on various roads of Islamabad and special police teams will also be positioned at important markets and public places of Islamabad.
He said that Quick Response Force would be on alert to deal with any emergency situation while patrolling troops would also be deployed on major roads of Islamabad.
Ahsan Younis said that a grand operation would be launched against those who tried to perform deadly stunts on vehicles and motorcycles and strict action would be taken against aerial firing, hooliganism, one-wheeling and car skating.
Read more: Islamabad DC confirms federal capital’s first Omicron case
IG Islamabad has said that no one will be allowed to take the law into his own hands.
He said that indecent acts with women and families in public places would not be tolerated, and directed the youngsters to refrain from foul behaviour and breaking the law while celebrating.
IG Islamabad Ahsan Younis further said that Islamabad Police is on high alert for the safety and convenience of their citizens.
