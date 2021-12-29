Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in golden as she in the middle of a desert

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in golden in the middle of a desert

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress, regardless of the weather or situation. She proved it on Wednesday when she took to social media to share a series of images. The pictures were not just usual selfies but from a stunning photoshoot in the middle of the desert.

In blazing golden images, Janhvi looked lovely as she posed for the camera in the middle of nowhere. The photos are simply lovely, with the model wearing a gold and white kaftan and stunning jewellery. “Where you see bleak desert, I see golden sand,” Janhvi captioned the photographs on Instagram. Janhvi appears to have drawn inspiration from the golden sand around her and incorporated it into her photoshoot.

Jhanvi’s most recent photographs wowed designer Manish Malhotra. “Looking great!” said the designer, who was one of the first to praise Janhvi.

Check out Janhvi’s latest post below:

Janhvi also penned a nice greeting for cousin sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday on Wednesday and shared some happy memories on her Instagram Story. Janhvi penned, "You always make the rest of us feel so cherished, and I'm grateful to call you my sister. I adore you (heart emoji)."