Japan assures to promote trade with Pakistan

KARACHI: Japan has assured to provide full support to promote trade with Pakistan. The assurance was given by Toshikazu Isomura, consul general of Japan, at a meeting with the Pakistani businessmen, a statement said on Monday.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) met the consul general at the Japanese Consulate.

The FPCCI delegation included Hanif Lakhany, vice president; Rameez Sattar, chairman of the Pakistan-Japan Business Council (PJBC) of the FPCCI; Sultan Rehman, coordinator of FPCCI head office Karachi and Pir Ijlal Zaidi and Arbaaz Rameez, directors of PJBC.

Okamoto Yu, head of the commercial section, was also present during the meeting.

Sattar presented to the consul general the detailed and comprehensive proposals for acceleration of trade and investment between Pakistan and Japan.

He discussed in detail the salient features of the proposal; identified opportunities for Japanese traders and potential of export promotion of Pakistani products to Japan.

Sattar also emphasised on the need for frequent interactions of the business community of the two countries for confidence-building measures, leading to expansion of trade and investment.

He offered to organise a virtual exhibition of Pakistani brands for the Japanese businesses to benefit from the enormous diversity of Pakistani fashion brands.

Lakhany recalled that Pakistan benefitted substantially from Japanese cooperation in the ’60s and ’70s and requested the consul general to reactivate Japan-Pakistan cooperation for mutual benefit.

Sultan Rehman conveyed the greetings and best wishes to the consul general and Okamoto Yu on behalf of Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president of the FPCCI.

The business community of Pakistan is ready and eager to expand economic and trade relations between the two countries at the earliest and the FPCCI is willing to play its vital role, he said.

He requested the consul general to facilitate and support the FPCCI in this regard. He also requested the consul general to ask Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) to play a proactive role, as it has made very significant contribution in the past.

Consul General Toshikazu Isomura appreciated the FPCCI efforts and assured them of his full support and cooperation in the promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He suggested having another meeting when the head of Jetro returns to Pakistan so he can be taken onboard, as well.