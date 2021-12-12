JI to turn Peshawar into Istanbul, claims Siraj

PESHAWAR: Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has destroyed Peshawar city and his party if given chance in the upcoming local bodies polls will turn the city into Istanbul.

The JI chief said that the city that gave Rehman Baba and Rahim Ullah Yousuzai has now only dirty puddle of water all over. “Our mothers and sisters are crying over the state of load shedding,” he said. “The budget had allocations on Clean and Green Peshawar but it never materialised.”

He appealed to the people of Peshawar to vote for his party on December 19.

The JI chief said that only JI can deliver corruption free Pakistan. “The NAB has never called a single person from my party. I have presented myself before accountability. Today there is no one who cares for the people of Peshawar,” he concluded.