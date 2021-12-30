Karachi bound Khyber Mail derailed near Mian Channu amid brake failure
A train en-route from Lahore to Karachi derailed near Mian Channu due to brake failure.
The incident occurred after the brakes of the Khyber Mail Express failed and the train drove off track, according to Pakistan Railways. There were no casualties, reported.
According to sources, the driver stated that he left another driver in control of the train after learning of a close relative’s death. The other driver allegedly failed to check the train’s brakes, causing it to lose control.
The train came to a halt at Mian Channu and was redirected to the loop route, with a technical team from Multan dispatched to investigate.
