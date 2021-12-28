Karachi is changing, claims Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab claimed on Tuesday that Karachi is changing and seems to be improving.

“We will change Karachi. Development work will be done in every area. Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for construction and repair of roads in the city and work has been started by dividing Karachi into three parts,” said the administrator while talking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed Aqsa Park and Dr AQ Khan Park at Model Colony UC-4.

Administrator DMC Korangi Sajida Qazi, Municipal Commissioner Korangi Irshad Ahmed Arain and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Read more: ‘Karachi Zoo mafia’ responsible for white lion’s death, claims Murtaza Wahab

Wahab said that tenders have been issued in this regard and procurement is in progress.

“I am also going to places where PPP does not have a vote bank. We do not have a single MPA in Korangi District but we are continuing development work according to the party’s vision,” he added.

The administrator said that now the cleanliness work in Korangi district will be done by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and it has been given three months to complete the task.

He said that Aqsa Park of Korangi district has been rebuilt, adding that the Sindh government was doing this with its resources.

Read more: PPP serving people without any discrimination, says Wahab

Wahab said that the park has been made very beautiful, adding that new plants, trees and benches have been provided for the citizens.