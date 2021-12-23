Karachi PTI MNA threatens to protest over gas shortage
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly from Karachi – Jameel Ahmed Khan – on Thursday threatened to hold a protest against the federal government over gas shortage in his constituency.
Khan elected from Malir (NA-237) in a protest letter to Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Pakistan State Oil Managing Director stated that if the gas is not resumed in his constituency, he will hold protest on the assembly floor and outside the head office of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).
Read more: Minister assures of pursuing issue of non-supply of gas to export industry
In his letter, he mentioned that constituents including women are in a dire state because of gas shortage in the country. He said that areas including Bhittai Abad, Sharfabad, Moeenabad, Khokharapar, Jaffar-e-Tayyar, Quaidabad and different areas of Malir are adversely hit by the gas crisis.
Meanwhile, gas shortage continues to worsen across the country with the onset of the winter season. Karachi, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta among several other cities faced low gas pressure.
Read More
Sindh govt completing Rs200 billion development project: Saeed Ghani
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saaed Ghani on Thursday claimed that the provincial...
Environmental experts say climate change adversely impacting on Pakistan’s economy, health
KARACHI: Environmental expert Ashiq Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that climate change...
SSUET organised concluding ceremony of 'World Space Week' seminar series
KARACHI: To mark World Space Week celebrating ‘Women in Space’ this year,...
Recommendations on EVMs and I-voting: ECP grants 10 more days to committees
ISLAMABAD: : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted 10 more days...
Elahi urges UN, other countries to play due role in strengthening Afghanistan
LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has urged the United Nations...