Karachi PTI MNA threatens to protest over gas shortage

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly from Karachi – Jameel Ahmed Khan – on Thursday threatened to hold a protest against the federal government over gas shortage in his constituency.

Khan elected from Malir (NA-237) in a protest letter to Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Pakistan State Oil Managing Director stated that if the gas is not resumed in his constituency, he will hold protest on the assembly floor and outside the head office of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In his letter, he mentioned that constituents including women are in a dire state because of gas shortage in the country. He said that areas including Bhittai Abad, Sharfabad, Moeenabad, Khokharapar, Jaffar-e-Tayyar, Quaidabad and different areas of Malir are adversely hit by the gas crisis.

Meanwhile, gas shortage continues to worsen across the country with the onset of the winter season. Karachi, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta among several other cities faced low gas pressure.