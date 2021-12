Karachi rain: Twitterattie welcomes first spell of winter rain

People of Karachi were ecstatic to wake up to first spell of winter rain on Monday morning. A lot of them took to social media to share videos and pictures of various parts of the city.

Though the rain has intensified the city’s cold weather, it also washed away any traces of dirt and smog to turn the city into a beautiful sight.

#karachirain started trending on top on Twitter as people expressed their happiness by sharing beautiful scenes.

First winter rain,a morning like this 🌨️ and our beautiful Karachi 😍❤️#karachirain pic.twitter.com/c3JE12bcR8 — Àrsal Tweets🇵🇰💫❤️ (@ItxArsal8) December 27, 2021

Beautiful,attractive and Pretty weather in Karachi. A Treat to watch #karachirain pic.twitter.com/b6WIxkO046 — Ahmed Farooq (@AhmedFarooqt) December 27, 2021

Beauty of Karachi is unmatchable when there is no hope of rain. Its like Drizzle In Desert#karachirain pic.twitter.com/zBDMu5alCV — bro_insta@Tweets.. (@UsmanGh39440473) December 27, 2021

The current spell of rain will continue till 28 December afternoon, predicted the PMD.