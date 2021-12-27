Karachi Rain Update: Current spell of rain will continue till 28 December

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 04:30 pm
Karachi rain update

Karachi rain update: PMD forecasts more rain in the city

Karachi rain update: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in Karachi later today after morning showers.

The current spell of rain will continue till 28 December afternoon, predicted the PMD.

“The weather is likely to be cloudy throughout the day. Light rain is expected to continue intermittently till tomorrow morning,” the Met department maintained. It added that the city is going to be in the grips of a cold wave from December 28 that is expected to last till January 5.

Earlier, the PMD stated that most areas of the country will experience a rainspell and snowfall likely from December 25, under the effect of a “strong westerly weather system”.

According to the PMD, the highest rainfall (5mm) was recorded in Quaidabad, whereas 4mm was recorded at the airport and 3mm in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The cold wave is likely to continue till January 5, he had said.

 

