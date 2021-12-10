Karachi’s Green Line bus service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) bus service had the capacity to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Green Line Bus Transit System project for the people of Karachi on Friday,” he said in a tweet.

The project included 22 terminals developed on modern lines and 80 buses that would ply on a 21-kilometre track.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج کراچی کے عوام کے لئے جدید ترین گرین لائن بس ریپڈ ٹرانزٹ سسٹم منصوبے کا افتتاح کرینگے۔ یومیہ ایک لاکھ 35ہزار مسافروں اس معیاری بس سروس سے استفادہ حاصل کرسکیں گے 80 بسیں

21کلومیٹر ٹریک پر جدید سہولیات کیساتھ 22سٹیشنز ہیں#GreenLineForKarachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to inaugurate the Greenline Rapid Bus Transit Project — one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan — today.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common strip from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art subversive bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish. The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.