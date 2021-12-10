Karachi’s Green Line bus service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 01:50 pm

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) bus service had the capacity to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line BRT project in Karachi today

“Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Green Line Bus Transit System project for the people of Karachi on Friday,” he said in a tweet.

The project included 22 terminals developed on modern lines and 80 buses that would ply on a 21-kilometre track.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to inaugurate the Greenline Rapid Bus Transit Project — one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan — today.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common strip from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

Read more: ‘Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line project gifted by Nawaz Sharif to Karachi’

The state-of-art subversive bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish. The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

