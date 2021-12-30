Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif & Tim’s breakfast in bed morning

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her family with the Instagram family, has dropped a candid photo from her beautiful morning.

The picture shows a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s breakfast in bed morning. “My mornings…Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss,” Kareena Kapoor captioned the post with heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable first date snap with Saif on wedding anniversary

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and white pajama, the Sacred Games actor is seen having his breakfast while also checking his phone. The photo seems to have been captured candidly as the mommy of two also shared that conversation in her caption.

Meanwhile, Taimur is busy painting while lying beside his father.

The diva tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier in 2021. However, they had faced a lot of flak on social media over the names of their kids.

The celebrity couple, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of their film Tashan.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released in 2022.