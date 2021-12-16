KSE-100 index sheds 170 points at market open

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 11:04 am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Image: File

KARACHI: The share market recorded a decline of 170 points at the opening hours  of trading on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is trading at 44,197 points from last day’s closing of 44,367 points.

Market sources said that the index lost 170 points due to profit taking in early hours after massive gain in the last day’s trading.

The index gained 1,120 points a day earlier following the announcement of the monetary policy by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The central bank increased the rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 per cent.

Read more: BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 16, 2021

However, the SBP hinted at maintaining the rate in future announcements, which restored confidence of stock investors.

“Recent guidance of the SBP is expected to drive the market as evident from yesterday’s activity on KSE-100,” said analysts at KASB Research.

Moreover, details of the circular debt management plan may restore the lost interest in oil and gas sectors.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Gwadar to be connected with national grid soon

ISLAMABAD: To meet the electricity requirement of Gwadar 132kV line has been...
57 mins ago
Unisame facilitates govt on SME Policy 2021

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has facilitated Prime...
1 hour ago
Kati slams 100 basis points increase in interest rates

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) president Salman Aslam has...
1 hour ago
H2O water wheels distributed in rural areas of Sindh, Punjab

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan and Tayaba Organisation have distributed 2,000 H2O water wheels...
1 hour ago
Supernet unlocks global service offering

KARACHI: Supernet Limited, Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider,...
2 hours ago
LCCI criticises raise in discount rate

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over the...