KSE-100 opens bullish today

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks opened on a bullish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 159.26 points, or 0.36 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Tuesday.

The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Monday in the absence of any positive trigger, profit-taking continued across-the-board over rising concerns regarding resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme.

Crawling sentiment was noted, amid concerns over higher inflation and upcoming mini-budget that played on the investors’ minds in the last trading session.

“The recovery of global crude oil prices of around 4 per cent has helped the local market gain a positive momentum, the global equities are showing a recovery which gave a boost to investors’ confidence in the market,” Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

The market is expected to remain in the green zone as the global markets are showing positive trend, which will reflect on the local bourse throughout the day, he added.