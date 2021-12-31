KSE-100 opens bullish today

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 11:15 am
KSE-100

Image: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a bullish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 137.78 points, or 0.31 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Friday.

The Pakistan Stocks on Thursday rebounded and remained in a green zone on as the mini-budget was approved by the cabinet, while the year-end spectacles kept the market activities upbeat throughout the day.

The equities started the day on a positive note, where the market remained in the green zone throughout the day.

Analysts said that the market is reacting to the outcome of the mini-budget as speculations surrounding it ended, and that investors’ interest remained upbeat, owing to the year-end closing phenomenon, which resulted in improved activities in today’ opening.

The bullish trend prevailed in the market led by the oil and cement scrips on the surge in global crude oil prices and upbeat data on cement exports.

Read More

31 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 31, 2021

Pakistan to receive Sri Lankan businessmen delegation KARACHI: Sri Lanka to explore...
5 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today's SAR TO PKR exchange rate on Dec 31, 2021

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
7 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 31st December 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (31st, Dec 2021) today 24...
7 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on December 31, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
7 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 31, 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold...
10 hours ago
Bank Holiday: Banks to remain shut for public dealings on Monday January 3

Banks across Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday January...