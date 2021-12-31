KSE-100 opens bullish today
KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a bullish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 137.78 points, or 0.31 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Friday.
The Pakistan Stocks on Thursday rebounded and remained in a green zone on as the mini-budget was approved by the cabinet, while the year-end spectacles kept the market activities upbeat throughout the day.
The equities started the day on a positive note, where the market remained in the green zone throughout the day.
Analysts said that the market is reacting to the outcome of the mini-budget as speculations surrounding it ended, and that investors’ interest remained upbeat, owing to the year-end closing phenomenon, which resulted in improved activities in today’ opening.
The bullish trend prevailed in the market led by the oil and cement scrips on the surge in global crude oil prices and upbeat data on cement exports.
