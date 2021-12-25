‘Kurulus Osman’: Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks gorgeous in latest picture

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 08:27 pm
Bala Hatun

‘Kurulus Osman’: Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks gorgeous in latest picture

Turkish actress Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun on Saturday shared a brand new picture with her fans on Instagram.

The actress rose to global fame for her role as Bala Hatun in historical TV series “Kurulus: Osman”.

Ozge, played the role of Osman Bey’s wife in the blockbuster series, is followed by more than half a million people on Instagram where she often shares her videos and pictures.

“Kurulus: Osman” is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul” which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

22 hours ago
Distribution of travel documents: Hundreds to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Kabul to queue outside the...
21 hours ago
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

The US imposed sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police force,...
21 hours ago
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
21 hours ago
Stronger China-Germany partnership

As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
21 hours ago
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...
20 hours ago
Will India’s new ‘China hand’ ambassador help fix damaged ties?

India has appointed a senior diplomat, who can speak Chinese fluently and...