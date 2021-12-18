LCCI calls for devising economic revival plan

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the need for devising an economic revival plan after consultation with all the stakeholders, a statement said.

Talking to a delegation of Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the LCCI office-bearers said the government should treat the private sector as a partner and resolve major issues so that it could continue to contribute to the economy.

LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq suggested taking the business community onboard, while devising a comprehensive economic revival plan.

An effective implementation of such a plan along with aggressive pursuance of appropriate strategies was important for achieving rapid economic growth, they said.

Both chambers have their own strengths and collaboration would bring a positive change on the economic front, they said, adding that both chambers could contribute a lot to the further development of mutual trust and understanding of problems relating to trade.

Collective efforts should be made for safeguarding the interest of the business community. They said the business community should pay attention towards branding and innovative approaches for getting space in the international market.

SCCI president Basharat Nadeem said that the collaboration between the two chambers would give further boost to the interaction between the chambers. Sahiwal is the hub of quality products and offers matchless opportunities for both local and foreign investors, he added.